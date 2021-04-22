Cleanup event to celebrate Earth Day in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Five College Movers celebrated Earth Day by helping in the cleanup event of Damon Road in Northampton Thursday morning.

The cleanup work lasted three hours and took place around the entire complex as well as south towards the Calvin Coolidge Bridge Rotary. An area that is unfortunately always strewn with litter and the road construction is exacerbating the problem.

A lot of this trash could make its way east into the Connecticut River which is only about 50 yards away. Five College Movers provided gloves, trash bags, rakes, etc. for the volunteers who showed up, every volunteer received an FCM t-shirt and a $10 gift card to Tandem Bagel.