NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – The Clement Street Bridge in Northampton will be closed for approximately six weeks starting Monday.

According to the City of Northampton, the construction on the bridge is to remove and replace the bridge deck protective surfacing and repave 30 feet at the deck approaches.

Detours will be in place.

If you have any questions or concerns you are asked to contact the Department of Public Works at 413-587-1570.