Climate activists hold peaceful protest in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Climate activists came together in Northampton on Friday evening to bring attention to banks financing fossil fuel projects.

The activists held a peaceful protest on Main Street in front of the TD Bank branch and the Bank of America branch.

“Today in particular we’re focusing on some of the funders of the pipeline, so we have TD Bank here and Bank of America over here. And they’re both funders of the pipeline so we’re trying to put pressure on them and encourage people to have a conversation if they bank with them,” Elizabeth Carettiramirze from Holyoke told 22News.

According to protestors, the pipeline run through sacred indigenous lands and impacts the farm lands located there.

“The Anishinaabe people have been fighting this for 7 years and this goes through their treaty lands and puts their entire subsistence way of life at risk, the wild rice, the hunting and so forth so they’re the people that are really on the front lines of this environmental justice issue,” Carettiramirze said.

TD Bank provided the following statement to 22News:

“TD recognizes the importance of responsibly developing conventional energy as we support the long-term transition to a low-carbon economy and a sustainable future. Under our Climate Action Plan, TD aims to achieve net-zero GHG emissions associated with our operations and financing activities by 2050, aligned with principles of the Paris Agreement. In addition, TD is supporting low-carbon initiatives through lending, financing, asset management and internal corporate programs. TD believes that responsible development of natural resources must balance environmental, social and economic considerations. TD respects the right of people to express diverse views on pipeline projects. We are committed to being a constructive voice that supports human rights, environmental and social responsibility, economic opportunity, public safety and community enrichment.” TD Bank

22News did not yet receive a response from Bank of America.