GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A margin of nine votes separated the candidates for Select Board, the only contested race in a low-turnout town election in Granby Monday.

Unofficial results show incumbent Glen Sexton edging out challenger Nathaniel Masse, 119 votes to 110.

Multiple townwide offices had no candidate on the ballot. In two of those cases, write-in candidates were elected: Nate Laflamme was elected to a seat on the Planning Board, while Matthew Skipton was elected Commissioner of Burial Grounds.

Turnout in Monday’s election was 4.7%.