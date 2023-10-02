NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The expected closure of the Coca-Cola bottling plant in Northampton has been delayed once again. It’s the second time since 2021 the company announced it would stay open for a little while longer.

The plant had been scheduled to close in the second quarter of this year but it was later announced that it would remain open until year’s end. Now, the building is not set to close until at least March of 2024. In the past, the bottling plant has been described as the city’s largest manufacturer, water customer and taxpayer.

In a statement, Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra told 22News in part, “In anticipation of Coke using less water this year, the city proactively passed the user fee increases to make up the revenue required to operate the city’s water and sewer utilities.”

Qualifying residents, including those living in low income households and seniors, can file for an exemption. Those new water and sewer-base rates took effect back in July, increasing by more than 200-percent.

The mayor noted that despite Coca Cola’s delayed closure, the company continues to look for an interested buyer.