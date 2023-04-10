WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is temporarily closing the Route 9 bridge over the Ware River.

The bridge will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., according to a news release from MassDOT. MassDOT made the announcement but did not say why they were closing the bridge.

During the closure, the following detour will be in place:

Traffic will be detoured from Route 9 to Knox Avenue

Drivers will continue on Knox Avenue to Maple Street

Continue on Maple Street to South Street

Take South Street to Route 9

The work is weather permitting. There will be signs and law enforcement details to help provide direction.