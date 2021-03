NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a fire at Florence Laundry Friday afternoon.

According to Northampton Fire Rescue, a patron used a fire extinguisher to help put out clothes that were on fire in a dryer. Fire crews ensured the fire was put out and vented the smoke and smoldering laundry.

The Easthampton Fire Department assisted in providing mutual aid for a medical incident while Northampton crews were at the fire.