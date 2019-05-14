Cold weather in May affecting local outdoor businesses

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – All the rain we’ve had this spring is costing businesses a lot of money.

May is a major month for restaurants with patio space and outdoor bars like Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton. The owner told 22News their outdoor season starts in May when the restaurant essentially doubles in size.

With only indoor space available, she said they’ve been unable to take reservations for traditional May events like Mother’s Day and graduations.

Tavern on the Hill Owner, Amy Guyette explained to 22News how the weather also impacts the Tavern’s hiring process.

Guyette told 22News, “It’s also been impacting our hiring. I can’t hire staff that I don’t have shifts for, and if I don’t open outside, I don’t have shifts for them. It has delayed everything. We always track year to year what our sales our, and we are so off from last year.”

Guyette said even when it hasn’t been raining, the weather’s been too cold for people to comfortably sit outside.

