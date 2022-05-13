AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Graduations continue this weekend, but many are faced with figuring out what the next chapter of their lives will be.

The past couple of years have been tough on these students.

Life focused around the COVID-19 pandemic meant challenges like colleges shutting their doors, with remote learning taking center stage.

Now, as they go into the real world, they’re expected to face other issues surrounded by the pandemic, like record high inflation and staffing shortages.

22News spoke to recent UMass Amherst grad Nick Reiley about his future plans, “I cannot wait to see what the world has to offer for me. It’s going to be great. It’s been a great experience at UMass. I can’t imagine that life after UMass is going to get any worse.”

Another UMass Amherst grad, John Smeloff said, “There’s obviously some things, opportunities that close in those areas, but a lot more opportunities are opening up everywhere else.”

Many UMass students saying that their education at UMass Amherst during the pandemic has prepared them for their future endeavors as they get ready to take the next step.