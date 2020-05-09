College town businesses struggle as commencement weekend is moved online during pandemic

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) — Business owners all over western Massachusetts are usually welcoming visitors for commencement weekend – but due to COVID-19 – business is different.

In years past – well-known figures like MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow gave words of wisdom to students in-person during UMass Amherst’s commencement. “Enjoy this moment if you can. Yes, it is weird, but it is your weird!”

But not this year. The UMass graduating class turned their tassels virtually with its first-ever online commencement. The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing universities to postpone commencement ceremonies or move them online.

That decision is having a ripple effect. Ann King is the owner of the bed and breakfast at Amherst Inn. She told 22News in the 30 years of her owning the inn she has not experienced the economic and emotional turmoil.

“I mean we were sold out last year,” said King. “It’s a big change and honestly its a shocker.”

Many businesses in western Massachusetts depend on the academic year and social calendar of the surrounding colleges. From move-in day in the fall – and ending with graduation in the spring.

Peter Rosskothen of the Log Cabin and Delaney House told 22News the pandemic is forcing them to get creative.

“Hold off on the celebrations,” said Rosskothen. “There is this economic multiplier, that will happen if you do these celebrations. Not only will you make our businesses a little bit better, but I think all of the kids that are graduating, they are going to love a party.”

A total of 6,600 students were honored in the commencement, with 15,000 people viewing the virtual celebration. Umass Amherst also hosted musician Questlove– for a virtual dance party.