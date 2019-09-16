Columbia Gas replacing old gas lines in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbia Gas has started work on a natural gas main project in Easthampton.

Columbia Gas crews are working on Holyoke Street in Easthampton replacing some old gas lines.

It’s part of their natural gas replacement project. If you travel along Holyoke Street for the next month or so, you might run into some delays while crews replace 2,100 feet of pipes.

It’s happening between East Green and Hendrick Street. This is one of several enhancement programs across the state.

Aimee Henderson, the Communications Manager at Columbia Gas told 22News that the new gas lines will be safer and reliable.

“This helps replace some of the aging infrastructures with upgraded facilities that are less prone and just overall safer and deliver more reliable service to our costumers,” said Henderson.

Crews will be working on the project from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Traffic may be reduced to one lane at times.

Everyone living near the construction area received this pamphlet in the mail, explaining what they are doing, and how it will help.

