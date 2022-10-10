NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With banks, schools, the town hall and more being closed this Columbus Day, there is an increase in tourism and business.

The streets of Northampton were more crowded than usual Monday and this was a positive for local shops and restaurants. With it’s wide range of shops and stores, Northampton is the center of commerce in Hampshire county. Each long weekend is an opportunity for shoppers to get out and explore all that the town has to offer when they otherwise couldn’t.

“I think it does help to encourage to come out and look at what’s happening in contemporary arts and crafts,” said Lynda Becker, a jeweler.

Monday was also the last day of the Paradise Arts Festival which had an increased attendance due to many having the day off.

The next federal holiday and long weekend will be on Veterans day on Friday November 11.