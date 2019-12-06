Comfort home for terminally ill patients breaks ground in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A ground breaking Thursday of a place to provide comfort for terminally ill patients.

Eighty-five-year-old Ruth Willemain dreamed of opening a place where terminally-ill individuals with little support could live out their last days with dignity.

A temporary home launched two years ago in Chicopee, but it wasn’t a long-term solution.

On Thursday, Harmony House broke ground on a permanent home in Aldenville.

The home will be the first of its kind in Massachusetts. The goal; to serve everyone, regardless of means.

Ger Ronan, head of the building committee told 22News, “Nursing homes, what they do is based on affordability or if you have insurance, whereas Ruth opens the doors to everybody to give them some comforts in their last hours on the planet.”

Construction is scheduled to finish in the spring with a hopeful opening shortly after.