Commencement for Smith College Class of 2021 held Sunday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Smith College Class of 2021 received their diplomas Sunday on the Northampton campus, while their families adhered to pandemic requirements watching the proceedings from a distance.

Loved ones watch from afar as the many hundreds of graduates began the next chapter in their lives. Many in this graduating class will now be returning to their countries of origin, but they promise never to forget their experiences here and the friendships they developed.

Raissa Mugabekazi a Smith college graduate from Rwanda told 22News, “I got to meet my friends one last time. For four years we’ve been working…”

The memories made during their four years they’ve spent at one of the nation’s foremost women’s colleges will not be forgotten too quickly.