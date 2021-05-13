Commencements at UMass Amherst begin Thursday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Graduation ceremonies at UMass Amherst are being held on Thursday and Friday.

Drivers may experience delays in the area as the Class of 2021 commencements are taking place at the McGuirk Alumni Stadium. There will be no guests allowed but the events will be livestreamed to those unable to be there.

On Thursday, the Graduate School Commencement will begin at 4 p.m.

On Friday, the Undergraduate Commencement will take place at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Traffic on University Drive will be restricted to buses between Massachusetts Avenue and Amity Street.

Rocky Hill Road between University Drive and North Maple Street will have restricted access.

All vehicles attending the ceremonies should use Route 116 to the UMass exit.

Vehicles will be parked in the parking lots surrounding the stadium.

If the lots are full around the stadium, vehicles attending the ceremonies will be parked in Lots 32, 34 and 71 off Massachusetts Avenue.