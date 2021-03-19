Commencements for UMass Amherst Class of 2021 and 2020 announced

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst will be holding their Class of 2021 commencement this May and also plan to have another commencement for the Class of 2020 in the fall.

The Class of 2021 commencement will be held on Friday, May 14. It will be separated into four smaller in-person ceremonies in the McGuirck Alumni Stadium and only graduates are allowed to attend. There will be no guests allowed but the events will be livestreamed to those unable to be there.

The university is also working on a commencement for the Class of 2020 in November this year. Graduates were not able to have an in-person commencement last year due to the pandemic. Instead, an online celebration was held on the school’s website.

More information on both commencements will be announced at a later date.