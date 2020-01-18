Commission on Disabilities seeks members in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A newly established Commission on Disabilities is looking for members in South Hadley.
According to a news release sent to 22News, there are five positions available on the commission and the majority of the members must have a disability.
Terms:
- One may be a member of the immediate family of a person with a disability
- One member must be an elected or appointed municipal official
- Two members shall serve one-year terms
- Two members shall serve two-year terms
- One member shall serve a three-year term
- After the initial term, all members shall serve three-year terms
Any South Hadley resident who is registered to vote is eligible to apply, particularly caregivers, architects, engineers, healthcare professionals, and residents with different abilities.
The disabilities commission aims to:
…advise and assist municipal officials in ensuring compliance with federal and state disability laws; review policies and activities of municipal departments and boards as they affect persons with disabilities; provide information, referral, advocacy and technical assistance to individuals, businesses and organizations in all matters pertaining to disability; and coordinate the activities of other local groups organized to meet the needs of persons with disabilities.Executive Assistant to Administration, Kristin Maher