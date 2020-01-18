Commission on Disabilities seeks members in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A newly established Commission on Disabilities is looking for members in South Hadley.

According to a news release sent to 22News, there are five positions available on the commission and the majority of the members must have a disability.

Terms:

One may be a member of the immediate family of a person with a disability

One member must be an elected or appointed municipal official

Two members shall serve one-year terms

Two members shall serve two-year terms

One member shall serve a three-year term

After the initial term, all members shall serve three-year terms

Any South Hadley resident who is registered to vote is eligible to apply, particularly caregivers, architects, engineers, healthcare professionals, and residents with different abilities.

The disabilities commission aims to: