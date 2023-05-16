AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Several calls for change and transparency were made during an Amherst Regional Public School Committee meeting Tuesday evening, after several school staff were accused of transphobia and not reporting anti-LGBTQ+ bullying.

“Kids are suffering from suicidal thoughts because of this,” said Liz Mazzei, a former employee for Amherst Regional Public Schools. “You have a child’s life in your hands… and you are preaching your message and it’s detrimental towards these youth.”

Tuesday’s meeting was meant to search for a interim superintendent, after superintendent Dr. Michael Morris announced a temporary leave due to personal health reasons.

Most recently, Amherst Pelham Education Association voted “no confidence” in Dr. Morris for what they say is his failure to promptly address the anti-LGBTQ+ behavior within the school system.

Assistant Superintendent Doreen Cunningham was also called to resign. Some school staff at the meeting accusing Cunningham of unethical hiring practices and promoting a toxic work environment.

Supporters for Cunningham were also present at that meeting.

“Whatever your truth is, by all means, you got to speak your truth, you should. But, you want to be careful not to create a bias to hinder the truth from coming forward,” said William Chapmin, a Paraprofessional at Amherst Regional High School.

An emergency meeting will be held Thursday with committee members hoping to arrive on a decision on a superintendent by then.