SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a picturesque, fun, and wholesome evening in South Hadley Saturday leading up to Independence Day.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, the town’s annual July 4th celebration began with food trucks, vendors, and fun games for everyone.

“Well we thought we would just bring the kids to ride some of the rides do some of the activities, visit some of the vendors, and see what they had to offer,” said resident Amelia Gulbrandsen.

In South Hadley, a town of less than 20,000 people, thousands showed up to enjoy face painting, rock-wall climbing, ice cream, bouncy castles and so much more.

The town’s fireworks celebration is a longstanding tradition for some families but for others they’re creating new ones.

“It’s his first fireworks and we just wanted him to have a good first experience,” said Hector Collazo. “We know here in South Hadley, it’s always good people, good attitude, loving people so we decided to come out.”

The food and fun continued until around 9:30 p.m. when it got dark out enough outside for the fireworks show to start.