Community police officers raise money for Special Olympians

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – West Springfield, Springfield, Granville, Ware, and Springfield College police officers served as celebrity waiters at the restaurant Thursday evening.

Guests were greeted at the door by local special Olympians and encouraged to leave extra tips to support the program. If diners mentioned they were there for the fundraiser, Carrabas donated 20 percent of their bill to the Special Olympics program.

The Olympians in attendance were grateful for the support given to a program that does much more than gets them out for physical activity.

Special olympian Clayton Lavigne told 22News, “It is important to me because it helps me interact, it helps me socialize and it helps me be a better person and I hope everybody else feels the same way. “

Special Olympics Massachusetts provides year-round sports training and competition for over 13,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state.