Compay subpoenaed in Amherst following recent cases associated with vaping

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Here in Massachusetts, there have been 38 unconfirmed reports of respiratory illness, submitted to the Department of Public Health.

Symptoms of this include chest pain, coughing, and shortness of breath.

The CDC said it’s too early to pinpoint “a single product or substance common to all cases” but in New York, the state health department found that at least one vape product containing vitamin-e acetate was being used by each person with the illness.

This is a thickener that’s cheaper, and can be bought online, according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

As part of New York’s investigation, Cuomo ordered subpoenas to be issued to three companies, including one based here in Amherst.

The CDC says it’s too soon to tell what product or substance could be causing this illness, but recommends that people think about stopping vaping, at least for the time being.