Concern over coronavirus spread grows as Massachusetts enters Phase 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Public health officials have been pointing out that Covid-19 cases are low in Massachusetts, however our state now no longer has the lowest transmission rate.

We’re in the first week of Phase 3 in Massachusetts.

Before we started Phase 3, Massachusetts had the lowest transmission rate of the virus in the nation. But it has slightly increased, despite new positive cases remaining low.

Massachusetts is now third, behind Connecticut and Maine. Now local doctors are stressing the importance of wearing a face mask and practicing other preventative measures as we continue on with Phase 3.

“As we open more things up, you increase the risk of exposure to other people,” Dr. Esteban DelPilar, an Infectious Diseases Specialist at Baystate Health explained. “As we move onto Phase 3 and infections start to go up, we may have to hold there until that stabilizes and goes down or in a severe case, we may need to go back on the phases.”

Dr. DelPilar told 22News he wasn’t all that surprised with the slight increase in the transmission rate due to Phase 3 starting and the holiday weekend, but it is something to keep a close eye on. He believes Phase 3 will be the longest phase of the state’s reopening plan since Phase 4 won’t begin until there is a proven treatment or vaccine.

And we may not have a vaccine until next year. Dr. Del Pilar said they’re not expecting to have a vaccine ready until January now.