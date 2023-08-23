AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – After a long hiatus, the Amherst-Pelham Regional Committees and Union 26 School Committees returned back to Wednesday night’s virtual public meeting.

For more than two hours, tensions were high, as dozens of residents waited for members to approve minutes and return to the forum. Once the two committees returned to the executive session, they listened to a list of concerns parents had.

Many in the chat were unhappy about the rights of transgender students, Title 9 issues, and the recent departure of Dr. Michael Morris. Below are some of the public comments the committees posted to Wednesday’s agenda:

“I want to express my concern about whether all our students can feel safe under the

current District leadership of Dr. Morris. While the Title IX investigation is still pending, it seems

there are concerns raised by students, parents and educators alike about Dr. Morris’ knowledge

of events prior to the April meeting in which he stated there had been no formal complaints. The

concerns laid out by APEA in the vote of no confidence have not been addressed, and this will

create an unstable work environment as we head back into the school year. Quite frankly I don’t

understand how a leader can be effective knowing those he leads have no faith in him. And I

believe there will continue to be safety concerns for students who don’t believe the

administration has taken their pain seriously, and has neglected its legal obligation as mandated

reporter. I believe Dr. Morris should be placed on administrative leave, similarly to Ms. Cunningham, unless and until the investigation clears him from any wrongdoing.” Allegra Clark

“With vacancies in key positions in the ARPS central office administration; with the need to

replace positions in the Middle School; and with the implementation of numerous initiatives to

address issues of transphobia and homophobia at ARMS; it does not make sense to search for

a new Superintendent with the school year starting in two weeks.

I urge the School Committee to consider an Interim Superintendent who already has the trust of

the school community. If Doug Slaughter is available, he would be an excellent choice as

Interim, and would be a calm, effective leader to step in during this transition period and help

restore stability to the District.” Mary McCarthy

See the rest of the comments that have been made here:

Along with Halley Kelly of Amherst, sharing her statement with 22News below:

Slated for discussion Wednesday night was the superintendent’s status and future transition. A list of potential interim superintendent candidates or plans will be made for the committees to approve before September 1st. This is to be presented in their next meeting, which is still yet to be announced.

