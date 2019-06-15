Congressman Jim McGovern among panelists at climate change discussion in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Community members gathered in Amherst to ask questions and offer advice on keeping the environment clean for the next generation Friday night.

It was a large turnout at Amherst Middle School. The school’s auditorium was filled with people from all over western Massachusetts willing to discuss their role in climate change.

“The ways we need to restructure the way we think about energy and our role within the larger environment,” said Rosemary Wessel of No Fracked Gas in Massachusetts.

Dennis Carr considers himself an activist. Being from Cummington, he was most interested in forestry. He worries that too many public lands are being over logged.

“The question about forestry wasn’t really picked up by any of the three panelists,” Carr told 22News. “They all expressed that there’s more for them to understand. But we also need to change our forestry practices.”

Bob Armstrong of Conway said he’s concerned the rural beauty of western Massachusetts that he’s enjoyed, won’t be here for his four kids. He also wishes more people could find creative ways to conserve.

“I’m a little distressed that more people who can afford it are not putting up solar panels or buying electric cars,” said Armstrong.

The event featured a lecture and film screening. Congressman Jim McGovern was among the panelists on stage.