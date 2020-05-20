Congressman McGovern discusses impact of Covid-19 on local communities

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Jim McGovern hosted a Facebook Live conversation Tuesday evening to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on local communities.

Joining in on that discussion was Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner, Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz, and Auburn Town Manager Julie Jacobson.

McGovern talked about the passage of the HEORES Act. He co-sponsored that bill and it passed through the democratically controlled house last week. McGovern said that the bill provides much needed funding for cities and towns.

He told 22News, “We just passed this HEROES Act on Friday and one of the things I’m particularly pleased about is in that bill there, money that will go directly to cities and towns, so Northampton will get additional money directed toward Northampton, Greenfield will, Auburn will.”

McGovern has represented the 2nd congressional district for for 24 years and is running for re-election in November.