Congressman McGovern gets first-hand look at Meals on Wheels program

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Jim McGovern took some time on Monday to see how the Meals on Wheels program benefits thousands of western Massachusetts seniors.

Delivering lunch to World War Two veteran Albert Cadette only strengthened Congressman McGovern’s resolve to fight proposed budget cuts in Washington.

McGovern said such cuts will weaken the Meals on Wheels program at the Highland Valley Elder Services. The non-profit provides for nearly 400 seniors in 24 western Massachusetts cities and towns.

“This is an important program, it provides good nutritious food all across the country. Without this program, a lot of people wouldn’t be eating,” said Congressman McGovern.

Ninty-seven-year-old Albert Cadette of Northampton is a recipient of the program. He told 22News, “Well it means a lot of help, a lot less work for me anyway, made right for you.”

As volunteers prepared hundreds of lunches of lasagna and broccoli, the Walter Salvo Senior Housing kitchen staff cooked turkey for Wednesday’s lunch.

Nutrition Director Nancy Mathers described Meals on Wheels as a lifeline, “They might not eat anything, just have toast and coffee and not eat anything else if they didn’t have that meal.”

In addition to delivering meals, the volunteers also report back any possible health issues or concerns among the seniors receiving their meals.