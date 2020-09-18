Congressman McGovern met with Northampton restaurant owners calling for federal Restaurants Act

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Jim McGovern met with local restaurant owners in Northampton Friday morning to discuss needed aid for small businesses.

McGovern first toured several downtown Northampton restaurants to meet with owners and hear their concerns under COVID-19. He then held a news conference outside of Hotel Northampton, calling attention to a bill he sponsored called the Restaurant Act.

In the meantime, he said, it’s up to us to save our favorite eateries.

“If there is one message we want to convey here today we are asking and pleading people to patronize our local restaurants.”

Our bill would establish a 120 billion dollar grant program to provide structured relief to help local restaurants cover expenses like payroll, mortgage, rent and utilities.

McGovern also called attention to the Heroes Act which stalled in the republican controlled senate saying it could help restaurants but does not go far enough.