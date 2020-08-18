WATCH LIVE at 1PM: Congressman McGovern to address Trump’s USPS opposition

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Jim McGovern is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to address the Trump Administration’s attempt to oppose USPS funding.

The news conference will be outside the Northampton Post Office on 37 Bridge Street at 1 p.m.

President Donald Trump declared Thursday that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service.

According to a news release sent to 22News, McGovern will also announce major new USPS legislation he will bring later this week when the House of Representatives is called back into session and call for the resignation of the United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to return to session later this week to vote on Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Maloney’s “Delivering for America Act,” which prohibits the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on January 1.

McGovern will join with Free Speech for People President John Bonifaz, National Association of Letter Carriers of Western MA President Michael Harazmus, and Community Action Pioneer Valley Executive Director Clare Higgins.