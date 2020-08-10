Congressman Neal visits small businesses in Easthampton ahead of debate

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal was in Easthampton Monday, one week before facing challenger Mayor Alex Morse in a debate.

Well, the purpose of Neal’s visit was to hear from small businesses. He’s also looking ahead to next week’s debate against Morse. Neal visited Rock Valley Tool and Precision to find out how recent federal legislation has helped local businesses.

Easthampton business owners expressed their gratitude for the PPE loans and CARES ACT so that they can stay afloat. Congressman Neal addressed President Trump’s executive orders and the need for more federal funding to those struggling economically.

“You can’t ask the states right now to take on another 25 percent given the act they already exhausted revenue,” said Neal. “The supplement we offer $600 that’s about paying rent and mortgage. We are not on the other side yet of the pandemic.”

One billion dollars was included in the CARES ACT. More than 10,000 businesses in western and central Massachusetts received federal aid. We did ask Neal what he thought about the Morse allegations, he declined to comment. But he said his mindset going into next weeks’ debate against Morse has not changed.

They are set to square off exactly one week from today, next Monday, August 17, at 7 p.m.