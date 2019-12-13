Connecticut River Christmas tree tradition returns for the holidays

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A unique Holiday tradition has returned to the Connecticut River to the delight of Northampton residents and travelers of the Coolidge Bridge.

A water-borne Christmas tree was long a staple of December near the bridge but has been gone for some time. The tradition came to an end when the original organizer died. It has now been taken over by a new generation, bringing Christmas spirit back to the bridge.

Northampton resident Mark Patillo told 22News, “I moved to Northampton in 1990 and I remember the first time driving over the bridge and seeing the X-mas tree out there and I just loved it. You could tell it was Christmas time when you saw the tree floating on the river. I gotta say I was really disappointed when they stopped doing that tradition. Now that they are doing it again, Ilianah and my other daughter get to go see it and keep the tradition going. It’s going to be really great.”

The tree floats on the river and must be accessed by boat to be turned on and off.