Connecticut River cleanup events scheduled this weekend in western Massachusetts

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Connecticut River Conservancy is hosting their 24th annual Source to Sea Cleanup throughout the month of September.

Multiple events are scheduled for this weekend in western Massachusetts.

Saturday events:

South Hadley – At the Beechgrounds Park around 7:30 a.m.

Easthampton – At the Oxbow around 8:00 a.m.

Amherst/Hadley – At Mill River around 9:00 a.m.

Greenfield/Shelburne – At Old Greenfield Road around 9:00 a.m.

Hadley – At Lower Fort River around 9:00 a.m.

Colrain – At Green River Road around 10:00 a.m.

Erving/Northfield – Dorsey Road from Route 2, approximately 1 1/2 mile to Durkee’s Corner, in the morning (exact time not disclosed)

Sunday events:

West Springfield – At the Westfield River on River Street around 9:00 a.m.

Florida – At the Deerfield River around 10:00 a.m.

Over the past 23 years the organization has cleaned up nearly 1,200 tons of trash. Last year, more than 3,600 volunteers hauled in nearly 67 tons of trash, from recyclable bottles and cans, fishing equipment, and food waste to tires, televisions, and even refrigerators.