Connecticut River filled with boaters over the weekend

(WWLP) – Hundreds of boaters were out on the Connecticut River over the weekend but, with all those people around it’s important that safety comes first.

“Nowadays there’s so many people,” Joseph Deforge said. “When I was young you’d see probably 20 boats out here a day, now there’s hundreds.”

When out on the water make sure you have enough life jackets for everyone on board and also have two forms of safety equipment like flares and strobes in case of an emergency.

Luke Brunelle, owner of Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley told 22News, “Be aware of your surroundings but be courteous, be cautious. Common sense boating that’s really what it comes down to.”

If you’re caught operating under the influence of alcohol on the water, you could be cited, or possibly arrested. You can also have your driver’s license and boat’s registration revoked for up to one year.

70 percent of reported boating accidents are caused by human error: not paying attention, inexperience, and speeding.