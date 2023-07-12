NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Boaters are still cleaning up after the Connecticut River Flooding in Northampton.

As of Wednesday evening, the water levels are coming down from this morning’s peak. The flood stage is at 112 feet, it peaked at 115. The flooding is affecting many of those at Oxbow in Northampton, including Riverside Homes on Island Road.

22News visited the Oxbow Marina and saw many docks submerged in the high-level water. Those who live nearby have seen their driveways flooded. One person told 22news they have lived near the marina for nearly 7 years and she has never seen it get this bad.

“It feels unreal like I live next to that,” said Gretchen Hohmeyer. “It’s never happened to us the entire time we have been here and now it’s a question.”

A flood warning remains in effect for the area until Thursday afternoon for moderate flooding of the river. The river is expected to fall below flood stage in the next day.