Connecticut River levels returning to normal

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It was quite a surprise for people who live along or who were planning on going out on the Connecticut River Thursday.

The good news is that the river level continues to rise.

If you were planning on taking your boat out on the Connecticut River Thursday you were pretty much out of luck.

Construction work on the Holyoke Dam caused a dramatic drop in the water level, grounding boats and leaving docks on dry land. At Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley the water level has been going back up.

“I wouldn’t call it normal height but it’s certainly boat-able, not like it was yesterday,” Luke Brunelle said. “We gained a good foot and a half of water up here.”

Brunelle told 22News they were able to take advantage of the low water level to do some repairs and maintenance on their docks and ramps.

He said he expects everything to be back to normal on the river this weekend.