Connecticut River levels rise back to normal

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Connecticut River looked a little back to normal Saturday night.

Here’s what the river looked like Saturday, but earlier this week, the river was several feet lower than normal beaching many boats. The cause…the Holyoke Dam being closed for repairs.

Some boaters, like Susan Debisschop, said they found out about their beached boat online.

“I learned about it on facebook and then I kept searching CT Boaters Page, CT River Rats, and that’s where I found out about the lower water,” said Debisschop. “I got all worried about my boat because the boats were on dry land nobody notified.”

The Oxbow Marina told boat owners there was a notice on the Holyoke Gas and Electric website.