Connecticut River Task Force out on water this Labor Day weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The newly formed Connecticut River Task Force were patrolling the waters this past holiday weekend.

The Task Force enforces boat safety by performing inspections, enforcing boater compliance, registration checks, and speed checks. Northampton Police Department, who are part of the Task Force, said it was out all weekend making sure boaters were safe.

The rest of the Task Force includes police and fire departments that border the river, as well as state and environmental police.