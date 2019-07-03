Connecticut River Task Force to help keep boaters, swimmers safe on July 4

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Boaters will be out on the water this Fourth of July holiday, and police will be out on the water as well, enforcing the law and keeping people safe.

With warm and sunny weather expected for Thursday, police are looking to keep the waters safe.

For the second year in a row, state and local law enforcement will be keeping an eye on the Connecticut River to make sure residents and visitors stay safe on the water this holiday.

Since the river is expected to be heavily populated on the Fourth of July, police are cracking down on maritime activities.

“There are going to be thousands of boats on the river this weekend and throughout the summer and we just want to ensure the safety,” an official with the Connecticut River Task Force in Northampton told 22News.

Several police agencies are part of the Connecticut River Task Force, which enforces boating and watercraft violations, prevents trespassing and littering on islands and beaches, and enforcing parking rules and regulations.

Law enforcement will not only be along the Connecticut river this holiday, they will also be on the water to make sure you are taking the proper precautions.

“Do the boats and vessels have the proper the safety equipment, first and foremost do they have life vests,” said the task force official. “We will be looking to make sure boats have fire extinguishers, their motor boats have anchors, that they have proper lighting, that they have lines and bailing devices that are required.”

People leaving trash continues to be an issue near the water, and Easthampton Police, along with Environmental Police will be making sure river-goers are doing their part to pick up their trash.

Other police departments part of the task force includes Hadley, Northampton, and Chicopee.