Construction at middle school disrupts traffic in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As construction continues and kids are back in school, new traffic patterns are happening at the White Brook Middle School.

Crews were at the school on Monday, working on transforming the middle school into a new K-8.

The yellow “construction zone” area will encompass the north parking lot, so vehicles will no longer have access to that area. All bus traffic will continue to drop off and pick up students in the “loop.”

According to the City of Easthampton, once the rotary is completed by the fall, pick-up and drop-off traffic should begin to clear up.

All traffic exiting onto Park Street must make a right turn only. There are side streets that will lead you back in the direction you need to go.

Superintendent Allison LeClair said police will be in the area during the first phase of the construction process to help direct traffic.