NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Women across the country are building homes this week as part of Habitat for Humanity’s annual “National Women Build Week.”

On Tuesday, several women turned out to Burts Pit Road in Northampton to put up the walls of three small homes on land donated by the city.

Members of the Coldwell Banker Community Realtors staff were at the site on Tuesday, building and raising the first wall on one of the homes. CBCR has been a contributor to many Habitat projects in the past, bringing their team of realtors onsite for Team Build days throughout the years.

Since 1989, Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity has built affordable homes for 48 families with low incomes in Hampshire and Franklin Counties.