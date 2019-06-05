Construction begins on new roundabout on Route 9 in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you take Exit 19 in Northampton, you’re going to be noticing some major changes.

Construction started in April for a two-lane roundabout at the intersection of Route 9 and Damon Road, which is the I-91 Exit 19 Northbound off-ramp.

According to MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin, the $8.1 million project is aimed at eliminating some of the congestion in the area.

Other improvements include signal upgrades at the I-91 Southbound on-ramp, increased bicycle accommodations, along with 5-foot sidewalks and crossings for improved pedestrian use.

One local resident told 22News, “I think it’s a great idea because there is a lot of traffic here and I think we would be safer if we had a roundabout here.”

If you drive near the area, you will see tree removal to help the future realignment of the exit ramps.

The upgrades are expected to be completed by summer 2021.