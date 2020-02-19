Construction continues for Easthampton school, new traffic patterns enforced

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – New traffic patterns will be enforced starting Monday as construction continues to transform White Brook Middle School into a kindergarten through eighth-grade school.

Crews were seen Wednesday starting the construction process. Here are a few things to take note of:

The yellow construction zone area will encompass the north parking lot , so vehicles will no longer have access to that area.

area will encompass the , so vehicles will no longer have access to that area. All bus traffic will continue to drop off and pick up students in the “loop” but no other traffic will be allowed in the area.

will continue to drop off and pick up students in the but no other traffic will be allowed in the area. All traffic exiting onto Park Street will have to take a right turn only.

(Photo: Easthampton Public Schools)

This is part of the city’s strategic plan that will redevelop parts of Easthampton.

“The whole point behind our downtown strategic plan is about putting facts and data to the feelings and the community’s investment in this area,” Nicole LaChapelle Easthampton Mayor told 22News.

The Maple, Center and Pepin school buildings are set to be vacated by 2022. All three schools will be consolidated within the city’s middle school and turned into a new K-8 schools.

During construction, the city encourages families to carpool to minimize traffic.