Construction for new senior center in Hadley begins

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley seniors celebrated the future of a new facility Tuesday afternoon.

Construction on a new senior center has begun in Hadley. The groundbreaking event was held at the new site Tuesday afternoon at 46 Middle Street.

The more than 10,000-square foot facility is a $7.1 million project.

It will be an upgrade from the current facility, which was at the former Hooker School, most recently known as Hadley’s Council On Aging building, that had been the home for Hadley seniors since 1998.

The Council On Aging building will be demolished in the next coming weeks and will become a new town library.

Director of Hadley Senior Services, Suzanne Travisano told 22News, “They’re so excited and that’s what this is all about is having a home that’s comfortable for them, and they are in their own community.”

Forish Construction of Westfield is handling the project. They have built the Greenfield and Westfield senior centers.

The current senior center has been moved to the Parish Hall at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church while construction is underway.

Completion for the new facility set for next April.

