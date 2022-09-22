AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and UMass leaders broke ground Thursday on a new computer science building on the UMass Amherst campus. The university’s chancellor said this is meeting a growing demand to invest a profession that touches all parts of the economy.

The Manning College of Information and Computer Science will cost $125 million, with $75 million coming from a state capital commitment from the Baker-Polito Administration.

UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy told 22News that the investment is crucial to help prepare the Commonwealth for the future, “There’s a great demand for it in the job market. Our students are really lining up, we get more applications than we can admit. So, a building this capacity and taking the level up of the technology is really critically important.”

Currently the school has more than 1,700 undergraduate students with nearly 700 students in graduate and PhD programs, as well as 74 faculty members. The school is hoping to open the new building in Spring of 2025.