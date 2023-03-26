EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be construction taking place during the week on Union Street in Easthampton.

Beginning Monday, there will be construction taking place on Union Street throughout the week, according to the Easthampton Police Department. Northern Tree will be removing trees that were reviewed and approved for removal on Union Street beginning on Monday.

Eversource Gas will be outside of Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters on Union Street next week. Verizon will also be on Union Street between 66-72 Monday and Tuesday morning moving risers to the new utility pole that is next to the Pizza House.

The construction is part of site preparation and is the beginning stage of the project. The construction is weather permitting, and it is advised to avoid the area and to expect delays.