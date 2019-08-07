Construction to begin on Ferry Street in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Construction on and around the Ferry Street mill complex in Easthampton has begun and will be happening throughout the month of August.

According to the City of Easthampton, for the next several weeks on 1 Ferry Street, most of the construction will be on the interior of the property with the main impact being entering and exiting construction vehicles.

The steps included in the construction will be, demolition of “building 3,” renovation for “building 1,” and to preserve the cupola for future showcasing on-site.

According to the City, in mid/late August some partial lane closures are expected adjacent to building 1 which will likely slow traffic and a re-route of pedestrians along Ferry Street will be implemented.

In the city’s Facebook post, it states that standard road construction and signs will be posted by DPW on the key routes throughout the area.

“This is really the very first phase of a multi-year project to redevelop the mill complex. The developer and his team will begin with some of the private renovation work now – and the public infrastructure road work for a round-about at Pleasant and Ferry Street and a multi-use path on Ferry Street will be going out to bid soon, with some work potentially starting this fall and/or early spring.” Jeff Bagg, City Panner

Residents and commuters can check the City’s Facebook page to stay informed on significant changes to traffic patterns.

22News Reporter Nick Aresco will be at Ferry Street Wednesday, watch 22News starting at 5:00 p.m. for a look at the construction.