Construction to start for $9 million center at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction will begin for the $9 million Newman Catholic Center on the campus of UMass Amherst Wednesday afternoon.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on the site of the new center at the corner of Thatcher Road North Pleasant Street in Amherst at 1 p.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the new center will include a chapel, research area with private study rooms, lounges, the Newman Café, administrative offices, a conference room, outdoor gathering and dining spaces, and gardens.

Springfield Bishop William D. Byrne and Father Gary Dailey, Director of the Newman Catholic Center, will lead the groundbreaking ceremony. Representative members of the various councils and boards of the center will also be in attendance.