EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A movement is underway in Easthampton to find two new School Committee members. This followed the resignations of Laurie Garcia and Shannon Dunham, sparked by a recent controversy in the city.

On Wednesday night, the City Council and School Committee met to lay the groundwork and set up rules. Which will be utilized during all three meetings, to fill these vacancies.

After a 13 to 0 vote, candidates will receive 5 minutes to make a statement for their interview.

Many were also in favor of having 1 question, per member of the joint convention asked to each candidate. 22News spoke with the City Council President, Homar Gomez about what’s next in the process for potential candidates.

“They should have a good speech on why they are the best person to sit on the school committee,” said Gomez. “As soon as the city clerk verifies that person qualifies to be one of the candidates, we are going to be putting it on the ballot for the third meeting.”

A second meeting is set to take place on May 18th at 7:15 p.m., when the city council and current committee members listen to potential candidates. The third meeting will be held on May 31st at 6:00 p.m. for a final vote.