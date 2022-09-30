EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Fire Department was called to a kitchen fire in a home on Thursday night.

According to the Easthampton Fire Department, the residents were outside the home before the fire crew got there and that they put out the majority of the fire with a fire extinguisher. There was damage to the stove, the underside of the microwave, and the cabinets immediately around the stove.

Photo courtesy of Easthampton Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Easthampton Fire Department

The fire department determined that the cause of the fire was due to heating up cooking oil on the stove. As a reminder, you should never throw water or use a fire extinguisher during a grease fire. The force of the extinguisher will splash the grease out of the pan, and water will spread the fire. Baking soda, and if you can, putting a lid on the fire.

Cooking fires are the #1 cause of household fires and injuries, according to fire statistics in Massachusetts.