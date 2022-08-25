EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In Easthampton Thursday, the annual cookout with a cop event returns.

The Easthampton Police Department will be serving hot dogs and hamburgers on Williston Avenue from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop by for a chance to mingle with members of the department, check out police equipment, and catch a demonstration by K-9 Gino and his friends.

Another event is being held for community members and city employees hosted by the People’s Institute. The 3-day workshop will be held on September 16, 17, and 18 called “Undoing Racism” which will analyze class, power, and institutional/individual relationships to and within communities and how people have been socialized and conditioned to think about race and racism.

Registration is required by September 9th for the first 35 people and is being held in the Blue Room at City Space located at 43 Main Street in Easthampton.