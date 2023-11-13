NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson Hospital received accolades as one of the top women-led businesses in Massachusetts.

The hospital secured the 21st position out of 100 businesses across the state, as revealed during an award ceremony last week. The recognition was conferred by The Women’s Edge, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing women in leadership roles. The list of top women-led businesses was prominently featured in the Boston Globe Magazine’s annual “Women & Power” issue.

Dr. Lynnette Watkins of Cooley Dickinson Hospital poses with fellow president and COO Denise Schepici of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Both hospitals were named among the Top 25 women-led businesses in Massachusetts and are part of the Mass General Brigham system. (Courtesy of Mass General Brigham) Dr. Lynnette Watkins, president and COO of Cooley Dickinson Hospital. (Courtesy of Mass General Brigham)

President and chief operating officer Lynnette Watkins expressed her gratitude, saying, “Being acknowledged among the top 100 women-led businesses in the state is a testament to the dedication of Cooley Dickinson Hospital, and our system Mass General Brigham, to transforming the healthcare landscape with an emphasis on inclusivity and innovation. Recognitions like this one fuel our commitment to advancing the quality of our care across the Pioneer Valley.”

The Women’s Edge assesses organizations based on various criteria, including revenue, diversity, operating budget, number of employees, and innovative projects. Cooley Dickinson Hospital’s notable standing reflects its commitment to excellence and leadership in healthcare.

The announcement ceremony took place on November 3 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place, with Mass General Brigham serving as the presenting sponsor.